American Premium Water (HIPH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

American Premium Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “American Premium Water Corporation is engaged in the production and marketing of high alkaline water bottled in glass. The company’s brand name consists of L’APINA. American Premium Water Corporation is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised American Premium Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIPH opened at $0.05 on Friday. American Premium Water has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

American Premium Water Company Profile

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

