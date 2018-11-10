Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $45,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,017,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,190,000 after buying an additional 927,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 519.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,610,000 after buying an additional 4,166,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,394,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,401,000 after buying an additional 203,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,888,000.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $122,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 463.82%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

