Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report sales of $245.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.50 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $258.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th.

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.53. 98,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

