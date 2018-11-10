Analysts Anticipate Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.01). Shake Shack posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.81 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Shake Shack to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shake Shack stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $70.12.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $28,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 6,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $386,635.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,284,560 shares of company stock worth $74,700,300. 30.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 30.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,495,000 after acquiring an additional 886,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 55,687 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 49.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

