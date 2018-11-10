Analysts Expect Bandwidth Inc (BAND) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.29). Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 422.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

BAND stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,058. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.61.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 16,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $768,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry R. Kaestner sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,210. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 539.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 479,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 404,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after acquiring an additional 288,730 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $8,680,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $7,273,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $6,790,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

