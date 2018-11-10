Analysts Expect Entegris Inc (ENTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.38 Million

Analysts expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce $390.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.40 million and the lowest is $389.50 million. Entegris posted sales of $350.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Entegris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

In other Entegris news, Director James Gentilcore sold 14,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $504,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 32.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,866 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $290,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,327,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,394,000 after purchasing an additional 701,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $6,337,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,918. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.43. Entegris has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

