Analysts Expect GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.67 Million

Analysts expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to post sales of $288.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GrubHub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.85 million and the highest is $292.24 million. GrubHub reported sales of $205.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $965.10 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of GrubHub from $170.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of GrubHub from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of GrubHub from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GrubHub from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $149.35.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $212,392.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,133.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria Belousova sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $312,516.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,521.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $8,670,611. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in GrubHub by 582.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in GrubHub by 1,205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in GrubHub by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GrubHub by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

