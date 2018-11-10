Analysts Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.75. Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $68.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $157,019.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,533,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,231 shares of company stock valued at $488,443. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. 2,909,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,259. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

