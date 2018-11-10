Analysts Expect Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) will report sales of $12.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progenics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.83 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $23.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $27.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $39.62 million to $72.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Progenics Pharmaceuticals.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.45% and a negative net margin of 341.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million.

PGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Progenics Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progenics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,006 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,160,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 97,561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGNX stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $5.41. 743,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,316. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of $474.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.81.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

