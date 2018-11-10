Analysts Expect Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Textainer Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Textainer Group posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textainer Group will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Textainer Group.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGH. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 131.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $691.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.57. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

