Analysts Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $361.30 Million

Brokerages expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report sales of $361.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $364.70 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $330.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.08 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

TITN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 75,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.49 million, a PE ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 1.60. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 190.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in Titan Machinery by 87.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

