Analysts Issue Forecasts for Valvoline Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of VVV opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Valvoline by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

