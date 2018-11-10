Analysts Offer Predictions for Ranger Energy Services Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Miller, Jr. purchased 11,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,369.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 541,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 125,996 shares during the period. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

