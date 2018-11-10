Analysts Set $35.00 Target Price for AAON, Inc. (AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AAON an industry rank of 120 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAON. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,071. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. AAON has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. AAON had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AAON will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other AAON news, President Gary D. Fields sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 23,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Short sold 5,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $236,672.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,976.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $943,307. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AAON by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AAON by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in AAON by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 85,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

