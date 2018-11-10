Analysts Set $52.00 Price Target for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $52.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 193 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Shares of SHG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.29. 94,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,815. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 29.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

