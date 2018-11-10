Analysts Set Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Target Price at $23.25

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Outfront Media by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.4% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 31.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 70.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 6.1% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.79. 682,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,091. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.54%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

