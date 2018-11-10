Analysts Set Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Price Target at $15.13

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 16.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 92,417,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,097,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247,352 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,671,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,645,000 after acquiring an additional 433,710 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,947,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,872,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,389,000 after acquiring an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,644,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. Telefonica Brasil has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

