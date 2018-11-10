Analyzing Allot Communications (ALLT) and Interphase (INPHQ)

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) and Interphase (OTCMKTS:INPHQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Allot Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Interphase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allot Communications and Interphase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot Communications -14.04% -6.50% -4.87% Interphase N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allot Communications and Interphase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allot Communications $81.99 million 2.99 -$18.07 million ($0.35) -20.77 Interphase N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interphase has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allot Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allot Communications and Interphase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allot Communications 0 2 2 0 2.50 Interphase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allot Communications presently has a consensus price target of $6.18, suggesting a potential downside of 15.06%. Given Allot Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allot Communications is more favorable than Interphase.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

Interphase Company Profile

Interphase Corporation, an information and communications technology company, provides embedded computing solutions, engineering design services, and contract manufacturing services in North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe. The company's network connectivity products include OC-3/STM-1 asynchronous transfer mode network interface cards (NICs), Ethernet NICs, and T1/E1 communication controllers that primarily support SS7 signaling; interworking products comprise OC-3/STM-1 interworking modules, and broadband access gateway and media converters; and gigabit Ethernet (GigE) and 10 GigE packet processors. It also provides penveu, a handheld device primarily for use in the education market that adds interactivity to the installed base of projectors and large screen displays, making any flat surface, from pull down screens to HDTVs, an interactive display system. In addition, the company offers engineering design services, such as specifications gathering; program management; electrical, mechanical, and thermal design; wireless services design for cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other services; mechanical enclosure design; software design for drivers and applications; application software porting and integration; rapid prototyping; and manufacturability and testability design, product design verification testing, product certification, and production test development. Further, it offers electronics manufacturing services comprising supply chain management, custom branding and control, production assembly, system integration, testing and delivery, and inventory management and logistics services. The company sells its products and services to telecom equipment and server manufacturers, as well as to the electronics industry through its direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, value-added distributors, tradeshows, and Web and social media tools. Interphase Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

