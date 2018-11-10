Analyzing Chromadex (CDXC) and Entia Biosciences (ERGO)

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Chromadex shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Chromadex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Entia Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chromadex and Entia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chromadex -112.99% -72.18% -59.05% Entia Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chromadex and Entia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chromadex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Entia Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chromadex presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.39%. Given Chromadex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chromadex is more favorable than Entia Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Chromadex has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entia Biosciences has a beta of 4.94, indicating that its stock price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chromadex and Entia Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chromadex $21.20 million 9.43 -$11.37 million ($0.35) -10.37 Entia Biosciences $260,000.00 1.31 -$1.39 million N/A N/A

Entia Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chromadex.

Summary

Entia Biosciences beats Chromadex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of consulting services, including regulatory support, product development, risk management, and litigation support. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing phytochemical libraries. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Entia Biosciences Company Profile

Entia Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products. The company's portfolio of formulations include ErgoD2, a pharmaceutical grade organic compound from whole food that contains the micro-nutrients; L-Ergothioneine, a naturally occurring amino acid and master antioxidant; and vitamin D, an antioxidant. In addition, it is also developing products for the chronic kidney disease and other diseases, as well as providing cosmeceuticals and other beauty products under the GROH brand name. Entia Biosciences, Inc. offers its products directly to consumers through e-commerce channels, such as direct email marketing, social media outlets, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Total Nutraceutical Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Entia Biosciences, Inc. in January 2012. Entia Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sherwood, Oregon.

