Analyzing Hasbro (HAS) & Gaming Partners International (GPIC)

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Gaming Partners International (NASDAQ:GPIC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Hasbro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Gaming Partners International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Hasbro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Gaming Partners International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hasbro and Gaming Partners International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hasbro 1 5 9 0 2.53 Gaming Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hasbro presently has a consensus price target of $105.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Hasbro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hasbro is more favorable than Gaming Partners International.

Profitability

This table compares Hasbro and Gaming Partners International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hasbro 4.31% 34.61% 11.84% Gaming Partners International 5.80% 8.30% 6.15%

Dividends

Hasbro pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gaming Partners International does not pay a dividend. Hasbro pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hasbro has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hasbro and Gaming Partners International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hasbro $5.21 billion 2.36 $396.60 million $5.46 17.82 Gaming Partners International $80.60 million 0.80 $3.62 million N/A N/A

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than Gaming Partners International.

Volatility & Risk

Hasbro has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming Partners International has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hasbro beats Gaming Partners International on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada. Its International segment markets and sells toy and game products primarily in the European, the Asia Pacific, and Latin and South American regions. The company's Entertainment and Licensing segment engages in consumer products licensing, digital gaming, and movie and television entertainment operations. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, chain stores, discount stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as Internet-based e-tailers. Hasbro, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Gaming Partners International Company Profile

Gaming Partners International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies casino table game equipment in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa. It offers American-style casino currency, such as injection-molded currency, thermo-compression molded currency, laser cut-thermo-compression currency, and sublimation currency; European-style casino currency, including plaques and jetons; radio frequency identification (RFID) currency, readers, and antennas for use in cages, gaming tables, and chip vaults; and RFID solutions to authenticate and track casino currency, as well as provides related hardware support and maintenance services. The company also provides playing cards; table layouts; dices; gaming furniture comprising tables, bases, and pit podiums; and table game accessories consisting of table displays, roulette reader boards, foot rails, chip trays, drop boxes, shoes, cut cards, dice sticks, lammers, markers, and buttons. In addition, it markets casino-specific themed products for customers to promote special events, such as sporting events, conventions, holidays, casino anniversaries, and premier entertainment events. The company offers its products under the Paulson, Bud Jones, Blue Chip, Dolphin, Bourgogne et Grasset, and Gemaco brand names. Gaming Partners International Corporation markets and sells its products through its sales force, as well as through sales agents or distributors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

