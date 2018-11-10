Analyzing PositiveID (PSID) & Fluidigm (FLDM)

PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PositiveID and Fluidigm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PositiveID 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fluidigm has a consensus target price of $6.10, indicating a potential downside of 23.85%. Given Fluidigm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than PositiveID.

Volatility and Risk

PositiveID has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluidigm has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PositiveID and Fluidigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PositiveID -166.73% N/A -304.11% Fluidigm -50.46% -86.00% -11.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Fluidigm shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of PositiveID shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Fluidigm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PositiveID and Fluidigm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PositiveID $5.36 million 0.00 -$8.56 million N/A N/A Fluidigm $101.94 million 3.09 -$60.53 million ($1.19) -6.73

PositiveID has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluidigm.

Summary

Fluidigm beats PositiveID on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PositiveID Company Profile

PositiveID Corporation, a life sciences and technology company, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and medical testing in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Molecular Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Mobile Labs. The company develops microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats and analyze biological samples at the point of need. It has a portfolio of intellectual property related to sample preparation and rapid medical testing applications. The company's microfluidic bio-agent autonomous networked detector (M-BAND) technology is a bio-aerosol monitor with integrated systems for sample collection, processing, and detection modules. Its M-BAND technology analyzes air samples for the detection of pathogenic bacteria, viruses, and toxins for up to 30 days. The company's FireflyDX is an automated pathogen detection system for rapid diagnostics for clinical and point-of-need applications. Its FireflyDX system detects and identifies common pathogens and diseases, such as E. coli, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus, clostridium difficile, Zika virus, Ebola virus, influenza, and others. In addition, PositiveID Corporation markets Caregiver, a non-contact clinical thermometer that measures forehead temperature in adults, children, and infants for hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, nursing homes and other long-term care institutions, and acute care hospitals; and manufactures and sells specialty technology vehicles for mobile laboratory, command and communications applications, and mobile cellular systems. The company was formerly known as VeriChip Corporation and changed its name to PositiveID Corporation in November 2009. PositiveID Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell genomics that comprise C1 system, Polaris system, C1 IFCs, and Polaris IFC. It sells instruments and consumables, including IFCs, assays, and reagents to academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and contract research organizations, as well as biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

