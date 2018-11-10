Analyzing Scholar Rock (SRRK) & TrovaGene (TROV)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and TrovaGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock N/A N/A N/A TrovaGene -3,066.39% -155.72% -100.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and TrovaGene’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $370,000.00 1,704.72 -$24.99 million N/A N/A TrovaGene $500,000.00 27.95 -$24.90 million ($6.48) -0.12

TrovaGene has higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scholar Rock and TrovaGene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 4 0 3.00 TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00

Scholar Rock currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%. TrovaGene has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 786.08%. Given TrovaGene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of TrovaGene shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of TrovaGene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats TrovaGene on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

