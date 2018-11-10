Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,788 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,605.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 57.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.29 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.26.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $118.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.9131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

