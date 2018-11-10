Anpario PLC (ANP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Anpario PLC (LON:ANP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ANP opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Friday. Anpario has a 1 year low of GBX 290.11 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 496 ($6.48).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

