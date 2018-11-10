Antares Pharma (ATRS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Our $4.50 12-month target is based on a sum-of-the-parts after comprising $1.9/share for the other base-business, $0.7/share for other unapproved partnered pipeline, plus $0.3/share NOL’s, less $1.2/share un-allocated OPEX. above components is based on projected individual operating profits, after tax (at 25%), discounted back to 12-months from now at a 10.5% discount rate. We assume a fully-diluted share count of nearly 167M shares.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Antares Pharma to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Antares Pharma from $3.85 to $5.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.44.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,286. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.08% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. Research analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,573,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Gonella sold 49,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $152,976.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,985,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,856,270.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,507 shares of company stock worth $1,830,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at $6,278,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 38.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,640,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 112.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 941,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 497,523 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1,453.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 405,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.