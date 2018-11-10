Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $316,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 262.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 115.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $384,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEXEA opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $50.82.

In other Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 27,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,281,058.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

