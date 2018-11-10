Aperio Group LLC Sells 471 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,552,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,771,000 after acquiring an additional 313,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,551,000 after acquiring an additional 91,724 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,465,000 after acquiring an additional 362,551 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 341,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 337,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.11.

Shares of CW opened at $110.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $595.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.27 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 3rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $166,337.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,443.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

