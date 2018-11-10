Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 27.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Apple by 33.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 44.0% during the first quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 428.7% during the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total transaction of $3,039,817.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,563.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,737 shares of company stock worth $107,157,170 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research increased their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.27.

Apple stock opened at $204.47 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,031.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

