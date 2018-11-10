Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 88.06%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,308. The firm has a market cap of $123.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.03. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 213,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,422 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

