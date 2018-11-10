Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

AAOI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,229. The stock has a market cap of $381.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.56. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.55 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,935,000 after buying an additional 271,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after buying an additional 54,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

