Aquantia Corp (AQ) Receives $14.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQ. Northland Securities began coverage on Aquantia in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aquantia in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Aquantia from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

NYSE AQ opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Aquantia has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.51 million and a P/E ratio of -21.13.

Aquantia Company Profile

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

