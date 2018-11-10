Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Insider Sells $134,190.60 in Stock

Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) insider Ernst Heinen sold 19,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $134,190.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,694 shares in the company, valued at $943,073.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ernst Heinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Ernst Heinen sold 692 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $4,809.40.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Ernst Heinen sold 10,372 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $53,415.80.

PETX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 442,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,535. The stock has a market cap of $338.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.95. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PETX. Zacks Investment Research cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Aratana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 117.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 726,903 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC grew its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 36.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,376,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 365,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,348,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 345,204 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,874,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 256,441 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

