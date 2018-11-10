Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for animals. The Company is developing compounds for the pet health market, including a non-COXIB analgesic for treating pain, an appetite-stimulating molecule for inappetence and licensed non-opioid local anesthetic for treating post-operative pain. It operates in the United States and Europe. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PETX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

NASDAQ:PETX opened at $6.67 on Friday. Aratana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $325.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ernst Heinen sold 10,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $53,415.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Steven St sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,851.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,885 shares of company stock valued at $714,382. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 152.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 747,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 61,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 69.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 80,064 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

