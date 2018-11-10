Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management LP Unit from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ares Management LP Unit from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$21.50” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price objective on Ares Management LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

ARES opened at $22.13 on Friday. Ares Management LP Unit has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Ares Management LP Unit had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $240.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran bought 7,500 shares of Ares Management LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $159,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management LP Unit in the first quarter worth $2,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ares Management LP Unit by 225.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Management LP Unit in the second quarter worth $1,696,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management LP Unit in the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management LP Unit by 14.1% in the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 115,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

