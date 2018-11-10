Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

