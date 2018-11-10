Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kemper by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,916,000 after acquiring an additional 178,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kemper by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after acquiring an additional 333,172 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Kemper by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 690,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 489,142 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,829,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.11. Kemper Corp has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Kemper news, VP Carl Thomas Jr. Evans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $41,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,428 shares in the company, valued at $787,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

