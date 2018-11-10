Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Bank Ozk (OZK)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Bank Ozk as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of OZK opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank Ozk from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/arizona-state-retirement-system-purchases-new-holdings-in-bank-ozk-ozk.html.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.