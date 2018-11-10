Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report sales of $48.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Array Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.80 million and the highest is $64.62 million. Array Biopharma posted sales of $42.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Array Biopharma will report full-year sales of $194.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $224.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $285.05 million, with estimates ranging from $212.77 million to $333.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Array Biopharma.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 74.02%. Array Biopharma’s quarterly revenue was up 91.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

ARRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Array Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of Array Biopharma stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,533. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Array Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

In related news, CFO Jason Haddock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $278,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,670.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $693,066. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $245,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 227.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 217,672 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 107.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 266.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 39.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

