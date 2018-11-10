Asante Solutions (PUMP) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PUMP. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Asante Solutions to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.23.

PUMP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 1,883,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,347. Asante Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $385,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $14,582,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 807,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after buying an additional 679,172 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $4,976,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 525,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 227,096 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

