Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 457.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%.

ASMB traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 193,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,602. The company has a market cap of $585.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.43. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $67.36.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, insider Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $622,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/assembly-biosciences-asmb-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-14-eps.html.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.