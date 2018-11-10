Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 66.34% and a negative net margin of 457.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 193,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,602. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, VP Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,204 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $609,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASMB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

