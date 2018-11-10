Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,511 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 382.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $889,000. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

In other news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,672 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $147,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $845,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $83.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

