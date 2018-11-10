Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 57,002 MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 57,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,839,000 after buying an additional 277,676 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,074,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,529,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,265,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,513,000 after buying an additional 907,590 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “$29.34” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

