Associated British Foods (ABF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,840 ($37.11) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,023.63 ($39.51).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,638 ($34.47) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 2,476 ($32.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,387 ($44.26).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.30 ($0.44) per share. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $11.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.