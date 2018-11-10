Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 943,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 363% from the previous session’s volume of 204,028 shares.The stock last traded at $1.32 and had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AST. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Get Asterias Biotherapeutics alerts:

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asterias Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Asterias Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Asterias Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Asterias Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Asterias Biotherapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/asterias-biotherapeutics-ast-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

About Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AST)

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing cell-based therapeutics to treat neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell population derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC2 is a non-patient-specific cancer immunotherapy derived from pluripotent stem cells for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Asterias Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asterias Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.