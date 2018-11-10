AstraZeneca (AZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. AstraZeneca updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

NYSE:AZN opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.34.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.2% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $10,519,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/astrazeneca-azn-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-38-eps.html.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.