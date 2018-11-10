AstraZeneca (AZN) PT Set at GBX 5,900 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price objective (up from GBX 6,500 ($84.93)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, August 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) price objective (up from GBX 5,700 ($74.48)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,831.89 ($76.20).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 6,172 ($80.65) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

