AstraZeneca (AZN) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of low single-digit percentage increase, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.13 billion.AstraZeneca also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.34.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AstraZeneca news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 246,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,699,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/astrazeneca-azn-releases-fy18-earnings-guidance.html.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.