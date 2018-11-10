Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Director Carol Giltner Gallagher Sells 21,374 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Director Carol Giltner Gallagher sold 21,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $777,586.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,198.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATRA stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $54.45.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,345,000 after acquiring an additional 126,178 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,192,000 after acquiring an additional 164,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,741,000 after acquiring an additional 315,921 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/atara-biotherapeutics-inc-atra-director-carol-giltner-gallagher-sells-21374-shares.html.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.