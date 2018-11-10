Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Director Carol Giltner Gallagher Sells 21,374 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Director Carol Giltner Gallagher sold 21,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $777,586.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,198.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ATRA stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $54.45.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,345,000 after acquiring an additional 126,178 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,192,000 after acquiring an additional 164,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,741,000 after acquiring an additional 315,921 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares in the last quarter.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
