ATC Coin (ATCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.79 Million

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $131,657.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00812137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001361 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00020930 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001623 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,203,700 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

